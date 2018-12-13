Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh is Adidas’ new brand ambassador

Adidas has signed Manpreet Singh, India’s hockey team captain as its new brand ambassador. The athlete has been a source of inspiration for hockey lovers. Adidas believes he is the perfect brand ambassador who will inspire today’s youth to take the game to the next level. As a part of the endorsement deal, Singh will be endorsing the German footwear and apparel brand in the country alongside an elite list of athletes that includes Hima Das, Swapna Burman, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, among others.

Adidas is India’s leading sports brand. It nurtures and encourages sportspersons. An association with Adidas is an opportunity that every sportsperson looks forward to. Many of Adidas’ associations and partnerships are focused on empowering youth in India and making a positive change. The brand has a track record of helping athletes across sports and enabling them to reach the peak of their sport.

Adidas is planning to scale up its retail presence in India and plans to add 50 to 60 stores a year across the country. The company’s association with sportspersons from different fields is expected to boost sales of the sportswear firm in India. Adidas currently has around 450 stores in India and also sells online through various e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, and others.