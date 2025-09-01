Indian retail sales increase 8 percent in July 2025: RAI report

The Indian retail sector saw an 8 percent increase in sales in July 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the 64th Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI). This marks the third consecutive month of steady growth in the 7-8 percent range, indicating a positive trend in consumer spending.

The growth was consistent across most regions, with East, West, and South India each reporting an 8 percent year-over-year increase. North India followed closely with a 7 percent rise. The data suggests that consumers are confidently spending on non-essential items. Categories like apparel, jewelry, sporting goods, and furniture led the way, all achieving a 9 percent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the footwear, beauty, and wellness sectors also showed solid performance, with a 5% increase.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI, noted that the sustained growth is a positive sign for the industry. "For the past three months, growth has held steady at 7-8 percent, which is higher than what we were seeing at the start of the year," he said in a press release.

Retailers are keeping a close eye on these trends, hoping they will continue into the crucial festive season, which is a major driver of annual sales.

Despite the encouraging numbers, the industry remains cautiously optimistic due to ongoing global uncertainties and pending policy changes, such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.