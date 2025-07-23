India's retail sales see 8 percent growth in June, led by apparel: RAI Survey

India’s retail sales experienced an 8 percent year-on-year growth in June 2025, according to the 63rd Retail Business Survey released by the Retailers Association of India (RAI). This marks a positive acceleration in retail performance, following nearly a year of 4-5 percent year-on-year growth.

Among various categories, apparel and sporting goods demonstrated strong leadership, each recording a 10 percent growth during the period. Footwear also registered a healthy growth of 7 percent, while the furniture and furnishings sector expanded by 8 percent.

Regional data from the survey indicates that West India led the country with the highest year-on-year growth at 10 percent. North India followed closely with a 9 percent rise in retail sales. South and East India also contributed to the overall growth, posting increases of 7 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI, commented on the findings, stating that retail sales grew by 7 percent in May and 8 percent in June, signifying an upward trend. He noted the upcoming festive season, beginning at the end of August, which may influence demand evolution. Rajagopalan emphasised that retailers are closely monitoring consumer behaviour, particularly regarding non-discretionary goods, as increased non-discretionary spending creates optimism for the consumption market.