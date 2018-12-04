Indya to open 20-25 stores in next 12-16 months

High Street Essentials, the force behind brand Indya is planning to open 20-25 new stores in the next 12 to 16 months, targeting metros, mini-metros and Tier-I cities. The company recently launched its second exclusive outlet in Pune, India. The store, in the Phoenix Market City at Viman Nagar, is spread over 760 sq ft and is designed to allow shoppers browse and try on merchandise in a leisurely manner.

The brand launched a festive collection with colorful skirts, palazzo pants, chic jackets which can be paired with colorful and shimmery crop tops, tunics and tops with attached dupattas, flattering high slit tunics and dhoti pants. HSE first forayed in the offline retail space by partnering with Future Group’s Central Mall. While a major chunk of the company’s revenue comes from its online channels, offline sales from the 14 standalone stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ludhiana and Bengaluru and more than 70 shop-in-shops contribute to over 35 per cent of the company’s revenue.