Inside Frame Shop, Amsterdam

The shop space have two different faces: from one angle, it is a white space accentuated by rectangular frames; from another angle, a black space characterised by diagonal shapes.

This temporary location is used to demonstrate new talents, products and brands from the world of fashion, art and design alike. The liberal use of frames references blank canvases, and also function as shop windows for the products on display.

Source: i29

