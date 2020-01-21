Inside Fred Perry Flagship Store, Manhattan

A historic building in Lower Manhattan has been transformed. The new flagship stores occupies 700 square feet of shopfront space on the ground floor, which was an antiques dealership for the past 35 years prior to Fred Perry.

This project marks the ten-year design collaboration between the BuckleyGrayYeoman architects and the British brand. The design approach celebrates the original features of the building. For example, the exposed mosaic tiled flooring is kept and modified, and reclaimed timber display units are used.

Amr Assaad, the director at BuckleyGrayYeoman, said in a statement: 'it has been fantastic to work on a project which fuses this contemporary British narrative with the iconic culture of New York City".

Source: BuckleyGrayYeoman

