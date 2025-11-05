Inside Reformation's first French boutique

Californian brand Reformation is set to open its first location in France and continental Europe on November 6. Once again, the brand has chosen the Marais district in Paris. This is one of the most popular areas for foreign brands launching in the country.

The store's design features Murano glass light fixtures and mirrors; hand-knotted rugs; and a staircase with a wrought iron railing. The chic and glamorous space will also feature Retail X. This is a high-tech retail concept launched by the brand in 2017 that integrates the e-commerce experience into its brick and mortar stores.

The brand also plans to open a second Parisian boutique in 2026, at 14 rue de Passy, in the 16th arrondissement. This retail expansion adds to a network of over 60 stores across the US, the UK and Canada.

Reformation's first Parisian boutique. Credits: Reformation

Known for its “sustainable” approach to fashion, Reformation launched in 2009 selling vintage pieces in Los Angeles before introducing its own new collections. The brand states on its website that it opened its own “sustainable” factory in Los Angeles in 2013. However, its supply chain also includes other factories, with several in China, Turkey and Brazil. The names of these are listed on its e-commerce site.

The brand's success is largely due to its responsible approach to production, from both an environmental and human perspective. It is also because Reformation was part of the first wave of labels to offer a fashion-forward take on what was then often termed “fair” ready-to-wear. Similar to the Danish brand Ganni, Reformation innovates with sustainable textiles while creating fashion-forward collections. Its product offering is updated with new arrivals at a pace comparable to a fast fashion brand. The company states on its website that it launches limited-edition collections weekly, which are available online and in-store. This business model convinced the private equity firm Permira Funds, and Reformation has been part of its portfolio since 2019.

