Inside The Frame, Amsterdam

The Frame is a three-dimensional retail experience of the Frame magazine, with a focus of fashion and design. Featuring heavily on mirrors, the space contain fitting rooms and a smart art gallery. It will showcase new talents, products and brands.

The 190 square-meter store is located on a picturesque canal in the center of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Apart from the retail functionality, this venue will also host events and exhibitions organised by the Frame magazine and the Foam photography museum as well.

Source: i29

