Instagram launches its own e-commerce account

Hot off of the announcement that influencers can sell directly to their followers on Instagram , the photo-sharing platform is expanding with their own e-commerce curation of product suggestions. With its new account simply named “@shop,” Instagram will be sharing various fashion, beauty, and home brands to shop, according to an announcement from the company.

Equipped with a full editorial team dedicated to the account, this is the company’s third human-curated feed (the first being @Instagram and second @design), with it being the first to truly steer the purchases of its consumers.

The project, which is led by Eva Chen, Instagram’s head of fashion partnerships and former editor-in-chief of the now-folded shopping magazine Lucky, will encompass Chen’s editorial point of view and gear towards working women in their 20s and 30s.

The new @shop account proves that online shopping is evolving in a way that could potentially steer more business away from publications—both in print and online.

Image: Instagram