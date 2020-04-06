Interactive map: high fashion concept stores in Germany

The end of the original concept store, Colette in Paris, was a surprise for the whole industry. In Germany, too, exciting multi-brand concept stores had to say goodbye: After Eickhoff in Düsseldorf and Quartier 206 in Berlin last July, the managing directors Pete Hannewald and Cambis Sharegh had to announce the closure of their concept store Pool in Munich after 22 years.

But there are still some gems in the German fashion retail landscape. FashionUnited has put together some of the most exciting high fashion concept stores for you.

Simply click on 'Start Exploring' to navigate through the map.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited DE. Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.