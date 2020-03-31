Interview with Mira Mikati and Sarah Andelman during the “Hello Tokyo” pop-up

After creating the event in Miami last December with their pop-up store "Hello Miami", Mira Mikati and Sarah Andelman are doing it again. The Parisian designer of Lebanese origin and the co-founder of the fiery concept store Colette come to meet the Japanese consumer with a pop-up store this time christened "Hello Tokyo". The pop-up store takes place from March 25 to April 19 on the second floor of Isetan Isetan Shinjuku (Japanese department stores), in a scenography like the designer Mira Mikati: colorful and cheerful. To talk about the project, meet (virtual) with the winning duo!

On what criteria are the creators and designers who join the pop-up store chosen and how did you discover them?

Mira Mikati: They all have one thing in common: happiness, lightness, color and good humor. Sarah Andelman is behind all the curation of the creators ...

Sarah Andelman: It is above all the pop-up of Mira Mikati and she has chosen brands which correspond to her happy and colorful universe, in complementary categories: jewelry with Roxanne Assoulin, sneakers with Amrose, Make-up with Uzu and Kure, Design with White Balloon, Sustainable T-shirts with The Pangia, etc. and in addition, very often, the creators are friends of Mira!

At the "Hello Miami" pop-up store, which object or room has met with success with customers?

MM: All products exclusive to “Hello Miami” such as Amrose shoes embroidered by hand with “hello miami” or our exclusive small knitted mascots by hand for “Hello Miami” or the basketball in collaboration with William La Luck.

SA: Clearly the basketball with the design of William La Chance.

Why did you choose Tokyo for this second opus?

MM: Tokyo has always been my dream for a pop-up or even for a shop. I love the constant search for perfection among the Japanese and the incredible attention to detail ... It was Isetan who got in touch with Sarah Andelman behind "just an idea" and I seized the great opportunity. Just sad that I can't go to Tokyo ....

SA: It was Isetan who proposed this new space that they have just opened, on the 2nd floor, where they will alternate pop-ups throughout the year.

After "Hello Miami", then "Hello Tokyo", will there be a third pop-up? If yes, do you already have a city in mind?

MM: I hope! Hello LA or Hello London :)

SA: It is not planned to my knowledge, but there can always be surprises.

A podcast or webinar to recommend to brighten up the containment period?

MM: Deepak Chopra's online meditation on chopracentremeditation.com

SA: I like @oliverjeffers who reads one of his books every day.

Credit: "Hello Tokyo". Portrait of Mira Mikati and Sarah Andelman via press agency

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited by Kelly Press.