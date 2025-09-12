Italian fashion brand OVS enters Indian market this October

OVS, a leading Italian fashion brand, is poised to enter the Indian market with its debut store opening at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi, this October.

The move is a key step in OVS's global expansion, bringing its brand philosophy of "Love People, Not Labels" to one of the world's fastest-growing fashion markets. The company, which had sales of 1.63 billion euros in 2024 and operates over 2,200 stores worldwide, aims to make Italian-designed, high-quality, and affordable fashion accessible to a wider audience.

The 9,000-sq. ft. store in New Delhi will feature the latest OVS concept, providing a modern and seamless shopping experience. Customers will have access to a broad range of collections, from everyday basics to premium lines like Piombo, B.Angel, Les Copains, and Utopja. All of these collections are entirely designed and developed by the OVS design team, reflecting the brand's unique blend of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary style.

Sundeep Chugh, the managing director of OVS India, expressed confidence that OVS will quickly become a go-to fashion destination in India, citing the country's young population and growing demand for global trends.

Massimo Piombo, OVS creative director, also noted that India is a "tremendous opportunity" to share the brand's distinct Italian style and appreciation for art, travel, and culture. The company is also committed to sustainability, making conscious choices in its sourcing and production processes to create stylish and responsible fashion.