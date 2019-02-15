ITC Wills Lifestyle becomes WLS, adopts a new logo

ITC Wills Lifestyle will now be known as WLS. This indicates a return to nature. From the fabric to the threads, buttons, and labels, every garment from WLS will consist of purely natural elements. All garments will be made of cotton, linen, silk or woolen materials and will be fully biodegradable. Each collection will offer a variety of garments to select from for men and women looking for original, well-made apparel that tells the story of their Indian identities in a confident yet understated manner.

The intention is to buck the trend toward disposable garments, fast fashion and relentless consumerism and in favour of timeless, high-quality and multi-seasonal apparel. The brand has also got itself a new logo, Tattva, representing the confluence of all the primary elements - earth, wind, fire, water and space. Inspired by the pristine world of nature, the logo can be interpreted to represent the progress of a bird, the stability of trees and mountains, the purity of 100 per cent cotton, and the life-sustaining power of water.

WLS has been working towards this new promise through various exclusive collections over the last few seasons such as the Fabrics of India platform, Elements Collection and the 130s Basket Weave Blazers.