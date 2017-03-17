Jabong adds Virat Kohli’s brand Wrogn

Men’s fashion brand Wrogn is now being retailed by fashion etailer Jabong. Wrogn is co-owned by Virat Kohli. Jabong has introduced a good number of fashion and sports brands in India in the past as well including Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Missguided, Next, ASICS, ALCIS, Hummel, DC and New Era Caps.

Wrogn, launched in 2014, is a breakaway youth fashion brand. Its funky philosophy speaks through trendy design quirks. Each piece strays purposefully from symmetry and conformity, from accepted norms. The name comes from a play on the word ‘wrong’, as in doing things with a twist. The brand will be available on Jabong in 450 variants with prices ranging from Rs 799 to Rs 3,599.

Currently, Virat Kohli endorses more than 20 brands, like smart phone maker Gionee and luggage maker American Tourister. In the last three years, Kohli has ventured into different sports leagues (football, tennis, wrestling), launched a fashion label (Wrogn), a chain of gyms (Chisel) and a tech start-up (Sports Convo). More recently, he associated with MuveAcoustics, an audio brand in partnership with Zeeva. He has also partnered with Nazara Technologies to launch online cricket games. Wrogn will launch its spring/summer ’17 collection on Jabong.