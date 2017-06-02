Jabong features Esprit

Jabong has added Esprit to its product portfolio.

A manufacturer of clothing, footwear, accessories, jewelry and house ware, Esprit will be available on Jabong for men and women in more than a 1000 variants across categories including apparel.

Jabong is India’s leading fashion e-retailer. Esprit is an international fashion wear brand.

Esprit has been representing style and quality since 1968 and has a presence in 40 countries. It works on a basis of creativity and responsibility, fused with a sunny Californian attitude that is expressed in its effortless, relaxed and comfortable Esprit style.

The target audience for Esprit will be Jabong’s upmarket, fashion forward customer base.The Esprit launch will be supported by digital and social media campaigns and through Esprit logo promotion on Jabong’s latest TVC.

Jabong is expanding its product portfolio aggressively and has added 35 brands this year including New Era Caps, Forever 21, Aeropostale, Scotch & Soda, Antony Morato, Forever New, Mothercare, Gstar, Elle, Columbia, Speedo, All About You, Roadster and Wrogn, among others. It also recently launched the Jabong Mood Store, which is India’s first-ever innovative comprehensive online store that allows the entire look to be shopped together, rather than buying different clothes and accessories separately and then pairing them.