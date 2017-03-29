Jabong introduces Aèropostale product range in India

Leading fashion etailer, Jabong has added yet another leading American high-street fashionwear brand, Aèropostale, to its product portfolio. The New York based specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories for teen will be available on Jabong for women and men in more than 600 variants across categories such as capris, dresses, jeans, joggers, jumpsuits, leggings, shorts, skirts, T-shirts, tops, jeggings, innerwear, casual shirts, polos and chinos.

“We are delighted to partner with Jabong, which has a proven track record of successfully launching some of the top global brands in India. We are confident that with the right mix of fashion, price and quality that Aèropostale offers, we will have a great connect with the young audience on Jabong, which is the perfect platform for us to reach a larger and more relevant audience,” said Sumit Dhingra, Chief Operating Officer, Aèropostale India in a statement.

Kalyan Kumar Gunasekaran, Chief Merchandising Officer of Jabong, added, “Aèropostale is American young fashion brand which connects with generation next. Our excellent partnerships with great brands such as Aèropostale strengthen our portfolio of the best of international fashion from across the globe.”

The release further added that Aèropostale launch will be supported by digital and social media campaigns announcing the brand’s India launch on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. A separate shop-in-shop promotion will highlight Aèropostale images, videos, main categories and brand description on Jabong’s website and mobile app as well as the Jabong’s digital fashion blog.

Picture:Aèropostale website