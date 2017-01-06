Jabong registers 8-fold jump in sales on first day of sale

Jabong kicked off the New Year with a bang by participating in Myntra's ‘End of Reason’ sale. India's leading online fashion retailer announced it clocked in an eight-fold jump in sales on the very first day of the promotion. While the app downloads increased four times, sale also debuted with a six-fold increase in the daily run rate of new customers. In its new promotion, Jabong is offering up to 80 per cent discount on leading national and international brands. On the first day, top selling brands included the likes of Nike, Dorothy Perkins, Adidas, Next, United Colors of Benetton, Puma among others.

More than 300,000 styles from a wide collection of more than 2,500 national and international brands are available in this sale period. Apart from several international brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Steve Madden, GAS, Aldo, Hummel, Mexx, Tom Tailor, Nike, Benetton, New Balance, ASICS and Mizuno and the End of Reason, the sale also features leading Indian brands like Biba, W and many more.

Many brands and products are featured on sale for the first time ever. Private label brands from Jabong and Myntra such as Sangria and Roadster are a key part of this sale. Jabong is a major fashion multi-brand e-store that offers a wide selection of over 350,000 products across footwear, apparel, jewellery and accessories categories.