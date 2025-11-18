Jack & Jones opens first Belgian kidswear store

Danish menswear brand Jack & Jones has debuted its kidswear concept in Belgium. The brand has opened the world's first Jack & Jones Kids store in the Docks Bruxsel shopping centre.

This kidswear concept specifically targets children aged eight to 16. Jack & Jones describes the target audience as “young denim fanatics”. "With the opening of our first Jack & Jones kidswear store in Docks Bruxsel, we are extending our brand, known for its denim expertise and timeless basics, to a younger audience. We see enormous potential in fashion for boys aged eight to 16, offering trendy, high-quality pieces at accessible prices," said David Van Gansbeke, country retail manager for the brand, in a statement.

This will not be the only kidswear store. Over the next six months, additional branches will open in Hasselt and Pommerloch. "This is just the beginning. From the second half of 2026, we will add a girls' collection," Van Gansbeke added. "This way, we continue to make fashion fun, affordable, and inspiring for all young trendsetters."