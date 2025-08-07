Jacob Cohën to enhance logistics and expand internationally

Jacob Cohën Company, the owner of the premium Made in Italy brand Jacob Cohën, has announced its new industrial plan for 2025–2029. The strategy focuses on enhancing logistics at its Piove di Sacco hub in the province of Padua, consolidating its fully Made in Italy production network across the Veneto region, and accelerating expansion in international markets.

The plan is supported by a 30 million euros financing package arranged by a consortium of financial institutions led by UniCredit and BNL BNP Paribas, with backing from SACE. SACE, an insurance-financial group fully owned by Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, facilitates the global growth of Italian companies in nearly 200 countries.

According to the press release, UniCredit served as the mandated lead arranger, agent bank, and financing bank for the transaction, while BNL BNP Paribas also acted as a financing bank.

The capital injection will support the company’s growth targets, including doubling production capacity and expanding the Jacob Cohën brand in the US and Europe through the opening of monobrand boutiques for its men’s and women’s collections.

Jacob Cohën Company closed 2024 with a growing turnover of approximately 80 million euros, with exports accounting for 85 percent of total revenues.

“The new Jacob Cohën Company industrial plan reflects the strength of the brand and its continued ambition to establish a stronger global presence,” said Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, President and Creative Director of Jacob Cohën Company. “We remain committed to expanding in foreign markets, particularly through direct retail in the United States, while continuing to invest in our entirely Made in Italy production chain.”