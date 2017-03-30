Jade Blue opens avant-garde styled lounge in Ahmedabad

Luxe lifestyle store Jade Blue has opened a lounge in Ahmedabad which combines a modern design language and rich materials. Spanning over 11,586 square feet, the store, designed by architects from New Delhi, has a classical spiral staircase designed in a rich language of wood and wrought iron taking customers to the entrance of the lounge leading into one of the four distinct quadrants.

A central cross-display panel orients the visitor into four spaces out of which the two diagonally opposite ones house seating areas. Each seating area with an attached fitting room is designed to address the individual requirements of customers. One of the four quadrants is used as an accessorised entry with a large backlit logo on the wall. Brass screens with intricate patterns serve as partitions between the various pockets ensuring privacy and help in maintaining the homogeneity of the lounge.

Jade Blue, based in Gujarat, is a luxury lifestyle retail chain stocking exclusive menswear and fashion merchandise. It offers many of the world’s most prestigious men’s formals, casuals, occasion wear brands, fabrics, professional outfitting, customized designs, ethnic wear and accessories. The retail chain has 19 stores spread across India. It offers bespoke tailoring service from a collection of the best fabrics the world has to offer.