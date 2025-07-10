Jaipur Watch Company opens first Mumbai store in Oberoi SkyCity Mall

Jaipur Watch Company, recognised as India’s premier bespoke micro-luxury watch brand, has formally announced the inauguration of its first standalone store in Mumbai. Located within the newly launched Oberoi SkyCity Mall in Borivali, the establishment is meticulously designed to offer an immersive and intimate experience, celebrating the brand’s unique blend of watchmaking, Indian craftsmanship, and design.

Situated on the ground floor of the Oberoi SkyCity Mall, the store transcends a mere retail space, serving as a physical embodiment of Jaipur's regal charm, historical narrative, and contemporary vision. The interior design features rich sandstone textures complemented by navy blue accents, creating an ambiance reminiscent of royal palace chambers. Soft, amber-toned lighting illuminates the space, presenting each timepiece in a gallery-like display.

Gaurav Mehta, founder of Jaipur Watch Company, commented on this significant milestone: “Mumbai has always been close to our heart, and this new store allows us to bring our universe of storytelling and craftsmanship to a wider audience in the city. The space reflects who we are as a brand — rooted in heritage, maximalism and also forward-looking in design.”

The Mumbai store setting is adorned with handcrafted wooden display tables, octagonal cabinets, cane-backed chairs, and pedestal-mounted vitrines, all harmonised with large, round mirrors and artistic wall accents. Every design element, from the layout to the lighting, is strategically implemented to highlight the brand’s exceptional craftsmanship and elevate the overall in-store journey for visitors.

This new Mumbai location houses a curated selection of Jaipur Watch Company’s signature collections. This includes its iconic British India coin watches, bespoke Pichwai-inspired dials, the recently launched Royal Bagh collection, and custom timepieces that intricately reflect India’s storied cultural tapestry. Each creation within the store is presented as a testament to "slow luxury"—artisanal, refined, and enduring.

Founded in 2013 by Gaurav Mehta, Jaipur Watch Company is distinguished as India’s first bespoke watch brand, celebrated for its elegant timepieces that seamlessly integrate age-old Indian artistry with contemporary watchmaking techniques.