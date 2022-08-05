Japan’s GU to open first US store

Japanese retailer GU has announced it will be opening its first store in the US, set to launch autumn 2022.

The pop-up store will be located in Soho, New York, and will mark the brand’s first Western launch outside of Asia, coming as part of its further business expansion.

Featured in the store will be a lineup of “on-trend” clothing and accessories for both men and women, bringing New York shoppers a taste of GU’s latest collections.

In a release, GU CEO, Osamu Yunoki, said it was an “honour” to be opening a store in the US.

Yunoki continued: “New York is a place where people with diverse backgrounds come together from around the world, an exciting city where fashion, art, music, and other various cultural elements intersect.

The CEO added that with the pop-up GU hopes to be able to reach a wide range of customers in the city, from residents to tourists.

The brand is a part of Fast Retailing Group and operates around 450 retail locations, most of which are in Asia.