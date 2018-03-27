Jaypore opens maiden brick and mortar store

Delhi-based online retail startup Jaypore has opened its first offline store; a move which is likely to improve its revenue, to reach out to new consumers. The store showcases apparel, jewellery, style accessories, home decor and craft capsules from Jaypore's private label along with hand-picked designers, artisans and craft communities from across India.

The company had also raised $3 million in a bridge round from existing investor Aavishkaar. Jaypore co-founder Shilpa Sharma says having a physical store will help them reach more customers, especially those who may be wary of shopping online and want to touch and feel a product before buying. It's also for customers who want instant gratification and would want to walk out of a store with the products in hand.

Jaypore started its operations in 2012 to take Indian craft and design in contemporary iterations to a global audience.