JD Sports expands retail footprint with 36 new stores

Ahead of its annual general meeting, JD Sports Fashion Plc said in a statement that the Group announced record results for the year ended February 3, 2018 and its board believes that the company continues to be on track to deliver a result for the full year in line with consensus market expectations. The company also opened doors to 36 new stores starting this fiscal year to June 23, 2018.

“There has been a further expansion in the JD store estate with a net increase of 36 stores in the period to June 23, 2018. As expected, the emphasis has been on international development with 18 new stores to date across Europe. There has also been an increase of 16 stores in the Asia Pacific region with additional stores in both Malaysia and Australia and the first JD stores in both South Korea and Singapore. The 16 new JD stores in the Asia Pacific region include 12 conversions from other fascias operated by our partners in these territories,” said Peter Cowgill, the Executive Chairman of JD Sports in a statement.

“Overall, we remain encouraged about the progress that we are making internationally and, following the recent acquisition of the Finish Line business, are excited by the opportunity ahead of us in the United States,” Cowgill added.

