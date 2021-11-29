JD Sports opens second flagship store in Amsterdam

Sports retailer JD Sports has opened its second flagship store in Amsterdam.

Located on the Kalverstraat, the store is divided into two floors, dedicated to a variety of footwear and apparel. The 736 square meter store features brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, New Balance, Puma, Converse and Vans.

When asked about any plans for further JD Sports stores in Amsterdam, global marketing director Nadia Kokni said that the brand was “always looking for new opportunities,” and that Amsterdam was an “important city” for the brand.

Apparel and footwear is available in men, women and junior styles. There is also a dedicated section of the store for streetwear. Among the various products on offer are the Only at JD drops, which are exclusive items created in collaboration with different sports and streetwear brands.

“We are all about youth,” said Kokni of the brand’s main consumer audience. “The absolute core is 16 to 20.”

The store also offers touchscreen kiosks, allowing customers to browse collections, order items to be delivered to their home or pick up within the store.