JD Sports partners with Laybuy to launch ‘buy now, pay later’ service

JD Sports is partnering with payment platform Laybuy to allow its online customers in the UK to use a ‘buy now, pay later’ service.

The service, which is becoming increasingly popular among fashion retailers, allows JD Sports shoppers to spread the cost of their purchases over six equal weekly interest-free payments.

Laybuy’s retail partners have seen order values jump by 70 percent online, instore conversion rates increase by up to 50 percent, and new customer acquisition rise by 30 percent, according to the company.

Gary Rohloff, managing director and co-founder of Laybuy, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to bring our innovative and flexible payment option to JD Sports in the UK. We know consumers want more choice at the checkout, and that weekly interest-free payments plans are important to them. It’s also great news for Laybuy users in the UK, who now have another exciting retailer to shop with.”

Laybuy has also recently launched an app on iOS and Android which allows customers to make in-store purchases with Laybuy retailers such as Henmores and Psyche, automatically setting up shoppers’ six interest-free payments.