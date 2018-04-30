Jharkhand State Khadi and Village Industries Board ties up with Amazon

All products of Jharkhand State Khadi and Village Industries Board will now be available on Amazon. While launching the summer collection, Jharkhand State Khadi and Village Industries Board chairman Sanjay Seth stated they have entered into a deal with Amazon by which products can be purchased online within a month. The move will open up the global market for the products.

The new summer collection includes: palazzos and cotton kurtis for women and kurta-pyjama and dhoti-kurtas for men. He further added that in the last fiscal, sales khadi sales from all 15 outlets - 14 in Ranchi and one in New Delhi was Rs 8 crore against Rs 5 crore a year ago.

Khadi is a symbol of the country’s freedom and self-sufficiency and promoting the fabric a means helping farmers, who are the backbone of the country. And as Seth put it it was the dream of the Father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi.