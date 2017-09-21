Jockey India looking to boost production and increase retail footprint

Jockey India is planning to double its manufacturing capacity to 400 million pieces annually by the year 2020. At present, the company manufactures around 200 million pieces at its 17 production facilities in Karnataka. Jockey India is the subsidiary of the US-based Jockey International a manufacturer and retailer of underwear, sleepwear for men, women, and children.

The company retails through Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India and other countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE. The innerwear brand registered an increase of 21.84 per cent in sales during the quarter ended in June 2017. Compared to 2016 net profit for the period stood at Rs 85.30 crores, up 25.54 per cent.

Jockey is further looking to increase its sales with more stores. It is planning to focus on non-metros as it sees India as a potential market. Currently, the brand retails products through 370 exclusive stores and 50,000 multi-brand outlets in 1,400 towns and cities in India.