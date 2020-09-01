John Frieda launches sustainable packaging with Kao USA Inc.

John Frieda Hair Care has launched new sustainable packaging, developed by manufacturer of premium beauty brands, Kao USA Inc.

The packaging is named Tube-Like-Pouch (TLP) and uses 50 percent less plastic than the original John Frieda 8.45 oz. tube. As the material is extremely flexible, all of the product is able to be used, which reduces product waste.

Aaron Woodard, packaging engineer at Kao USA Inc., said in a statement: “This groundbreaking beauty application serves our consumers' desire to transform their hair, while also reducing their impact on the environment.”