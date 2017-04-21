John Jacobs looks at doubling revenue

Eyewear brand John Jacobs is looking to double its revenue by the end of financial year 2017-18. John Jacobs is owned by Lenskart. It currently sells through four company-owned stores. These are in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore. The brand will open six more retail outlets this year and will start selling at Shoppers Stop.

John Jacobs has a presence in Southeast Asia, Europe and Australia. The brand is also preparing to enter new markets like the US and Canada. The aim is to sell around five million pieces of eyewear this financial year. It is currently getting 90 per cent of the revenue from the offline channel.

Online eyewear retailer Lenskart forayed into the premium segment with private label John Jacobs a couple of years ago. While Lenskart’s vision is to become a multi-brand retailer, focus on Tier II expansion, go on to provide affordable access to eyewear, John Jacobs is a premium brand. John Jacobs targets 25 to 35-year-olds, selling them eyewear at an average price of Rs 4000. Ninety per cent of its sales come through its retail stores. Delhi-based multi-brand retailer Lenskart sells eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and eyewear accessories. It has retail stores across 90 cities.