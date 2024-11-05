John Lewis partners with Klarna on BNPL offer

British department store retailer John Lewis has established a new partnership with Klarna to introduce the payment platform’s ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) offer to its online website and app.

With this addition, customers will be able to select Klarna’s Pay in 3 product to pay for their John Lewis purchases, allowing them to spread their costs over 60 days.

In a release, director of credit and banking at John Lewis Money, Andy Piggott, said the retailer was “committed to making it easier for customers to manage their budgets with a range of flexible and secure ways to pay”.

Piggott continued: “Klarna has become a go-to payment choice for everything from beauty and fashion through to homewear and electronics - we hope that the introduction of Klarna will make John Lewis even more accessible and help attract a new customer that may not have traditionally shopped with us.”

Klarna is now available at half of the UK’s top 100 retailers, the company stated, having also recently signed deals with Boots and Argos just this year, underlining the popularity of BNPL.

In his own statement, Raji Behal, head of Western and Southern Europe at Klarna, said: “John Lewis, a beloved British institution, is renowned for its quality, wide selection, and exceptional service.

“We're excited to offer their customers a better way to pay, with our interest-free BNPL helping shoppers manage their finances and make smarter purchases. We couldn't be more thrilled to support John Lewis as they continue to grow and welcome a new generation of customers.”