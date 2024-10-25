John Lewis to carry out ‘multi-million pound’ makeover plan

British department store retailer John Lewis has unveiled the next phase of its “multi-million pound store makeover plans”, largely dedicated to building up the presence of its Beauty Halls and a refresh of its Oxford Street site.

In regards to its Beauty Hall upgrade, the move comes on the back of a 7 percent increase in sales for the category in the first half of the year.

As such, John Lewis said it was to put a significant investment into “new and bigger” Beauty Halls, with the first stores to see such an implementation to be the Oxford Street, High Wycombe and Cheadle locations.

Its Oxford Street store in particular has welcomed a 6.5 million pound upgrade, which has taken shape, alongside a bolstered Beauty Hall, in the form of dedicated fragrance and haircare counters, the addition of new jewellery brands which have been relocated to the first floor, and the inclusion of new homeware labels, such as Next-owned Made.com.

The store will continue to serve as a “test bed for transformative improvements” which will then be rolled out to the wider store portfolio, John Lewis noted.

In a release, executive director for John Lewis, Peter Ruis, said: "The buzz is back in John Lewis and we're giving our customers even more reasons to shop in our brilliant stores.

“We're backing ourselves with significant investment to ensure customers get the exceptional quality, outstanding service, and competitive prices they love about our unique brand."