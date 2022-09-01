John Lewis to hire 10,000 temporary roles and provide free food for staff

The John Lewis Partnership has revealed plans to recruit over 10,000 temporary roles across the country for the Christmas period as it expects to see increased demand.

It added that it will be offering free food to all of its employees and temporary workers from October 3 to January 6 to help with cost of living.

In a release, the retail group said the jobs will be within its Waitrose and John Lewis stores, as well as its distribution network, with its application process to go live throughout September.

Around 4,000 of its seasonal roles will be integrated into its 331 network of Waitrose shops, while 2,000 temporary roles will be added to its 34 John Lewis stores and will cover sales and merchandising positions.

A further 4,000 roles have also been included for its supply chain through partnered recruitment agencies, including for warehouse workers and drivers to support its anticipated demand.