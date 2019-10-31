John Lewis trials click and collect service with third party retailers

John Lewis Partnership is providing access to its click and collect distribution network to third party retailers as part of a pilot.

The trial will kick off with British fashion retailer Boden, allowing its customers to use the John Lewis & Partners click and collect service to pick up their parcels from 30 Waitrose & Partners stores.

John Lewis said its click and collect orders have increased more than 50 percent in the past five years, and that 57 percent of all online orders are now delivered through the service. By offering the click and collect service to third party retailers, John Lewis said it hopes to attract new customers to its offerings.

Bérangère Michel, partner and operations director at John Lewis & Partners, said: “We were one of the first to launch a click and collect service at scale in the UK and we’re pleased that the service will now be used by other businesses. This is a great example of how we are combining the capabilities of John Lewis and Waitrose to deliver what retail needs, at a time when the sector is changing at an extraordinary pace.”

Gav Thompson, chief customer officer at Boden, added: “We are so excited to be able to offer our customers click and collect at select Waitrose shops in time for Christmas. This is a new way of shopping Boden and the perfect collaboration, designed around convenience and ease.”