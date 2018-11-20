Jollychic offers one million US dollars cash prize

Jollychic, the top-ranked e-commerce platform in the Middle East, is to give out a one million US dollar cash prize to its customers during its Black Friday sale.

"This year, we want to bring more fun to our customers with their cheerful shopping," said Mohammad Jabri, marketing vice president of Jollychic in Middle East in a statement. "All users can participate in the lucky draw in our app to collect five cards, which represent Family, Love, Peace, Happiness, and Jollychic. Those who successfully complete the collection will share the one million cash prize equally. The bonus can be used in any order without limitation.”

The eye-catching one million US dollar cash prize will close on November 23 and has already seen more than half a million people taking part in the lucky draw, with more than 20,000 users successfully collected the five cards.

Jabri added: "This is Jollychic's sixth Black Friday Shopping Festival. We keep working hard to make it a real celebration that anyone can participate in to make life better.”

Alongside the cash prize, Jollychic is also offering other rewards during its Black Friday promotion including selecting 77 consumers and paying for their orders, as well as sending out thousands of red envelopes, including free shipping vouchers and coupons with orders.

Founded in 2012, Jollychic provides a one-stop online shopping experience to consumers, including apparel, electronics, home goods, shoes and bags, and baby products. It has more than 3,500 employees worldwide, with branches in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, the United States and China.