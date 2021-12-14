Joor expands into bridal due to “unprecedented demand”

Wholesale management platform Joor has expanded into bridal due to the increase of demand in the sector. The implementation of the new category will allow bridal retailers and brands to utilise Joor’s wholesale buying and selling services, and to further place orders through the platform.

Bridal brands will be able to create virtual showrooms that can be custom-curated for retailers. They will also gain access to real-time sales data across the selling process.

Vivienne Westwood, Elie Saab, Maggie Sottero, Temperley and Simone Rocha are among the dress designers that will be exclusively using Joor to drive their wholesale commerce. Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo will also be joining the lineup.

“Joor is the digital platform singularly focused on advancing and growing the wholesale businesses of leading global luxury brands and retailers,” said Joor’s CEO, Kristin Savilia, in a release. “We are pleased that the bridal industry has recognised the value our platform offers.”

Joor referenced research by The Wedding Report, that stated that “the number of weddings scheduled will skyrocket to its highest level in more than a decade” in 2022. This suggests that as lockdowns slowly ease, the wedding industry could see business booming once again.