Juicy Couture opens exclusive brand outlet in Mumbai's Skycity mall

In a move that brings California’s signature "casual luxury" to the heart of India’s fashion capital, Juicy Couture has officially opened its newest exclusive brand outlet at Skycity Mall in Borivali East. This strategic expansion into Mumbai marks a significant milestone for the Los Angeles-based brand, offering a dedicated space for style-conscious city of Mumbai.

The new store, located at Unit G-17, is meticulously designed to reflect the playful yet sophisticated spirit that made Juicy Couture a global phenomenon. Shoppers can immerse themselves in a curated environment featuring the brand’s most coveted items, including the iconic velour tracksuits, luxurious lingerie, and a wide array of high-fashion handbags and lifestyle accessories. The vibrant layout and premium product selection aim to cater specifically to the aspirational lifestyle of the modern Indian consumer, blending global trends with local sensibilities.

Speaking on the launch, Abhinav Kumar, co-founder of Brand Concepts Limited, highlighted the synergy between the brand and the city. "Juicy Couture represents the pinnacle of Californian glamour and bold fashion. Bringing this energy to Mumbai, a city that lives and breathes style, is an important step in our journey," Kumar stated. He added that the Skycity Mall location provides a vital touchpoint to connect directly with "chic customers" who value quality and the true spirit of the brand.

This opening is a key component of a broader expansion strategy led by Brand Concepts, the Indian retail pioneer partnering with Authentic Brands Group. By adding this Mumbai flagship to its portfolio—which includes names like Tommy Hilfiger and Aeropostale—Brand Concepts reinforces its commitment to bringing premium international fashion to critical Indian markets.