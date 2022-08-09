July heatwave boosts sales of fashion and beauty

Record high temperatures in the UK in July led to an increase of sales in summer fashion and beauty products, new data shows.

Overall consumer card spending grew 7.7 percent in July compared to the same period in 2021, and 1.6 percent compared to June 2022, according to new data from Barclays.

Shoppers were spending more on fashion, beauty, and staycations, but were reigning in spending on overseas travel and eating and drinking out amid rising inflation.

Clothing retailers performed particularly well, with a positive uplift of 8.7 percent year-on-year and 4 percent month-on-month.

Meanwhile, pharmacy, health, and beauty stores also saw strong growth of 8.6 percent and 3.1 percent over the same time frames.

The heatwave also boosted sports and outdoor retailers, which saw a 1.7 percent increase from the prior month.

José Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said in a statement: “July saw Brits get into the swing of summer by prioritising non-essential spending on staycations, new clothes and beauty products, while the heatwave gave an extra boost to the electronics sector, as consumers bought gadgets to keep cool.”

But he added that inflation continues to have a “noticeable impact”. The data also revealed that 91 percent of shoppers are concerned about inflation, surging household bills, and higher food prices.