K-Way to return to London with new flagship amid international expansion

K-Way is set to return to the English capital. The Italian-French sportswear brand has revealed it will be opening a London flagship store on February 17 as part of an ongoing international expansion strategy.

Located at 120 Kings Road, the 120 square metre store intends to reflect the brand’s core values, in a setting designed by architect Andrea Caputo, who has created what is described to be a “minimalist, refined and essential environment”.

Much of the design references the brand’s signature rain jacket, typically found in varied and vibrant colour palettes expressed through panelling that can then, in turn, be found in the store’s dynamic displays.

K-Way London flagship store render. Credits: K-Way.

In a release, Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of BasicNet, the parent company of K-Way, said: “This new opening represents a pivotal milestone in our European expansion journey. Establishing a presence in London, a key hub of innovation and commerce, reinforces our commitment to the UK as a strategic market.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting journey to affirm our presence in Europe, as we strive to reach new milestones and strengthen our footprint across the region.”

K-Way currently operates 118 monobrand stores across Europe and Asia, with the latest flagship news coming as the brand continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary.