Kanuk to open US flagship store in New York City

Canadian outerwear brand Kanuk has announced the opening of its US flagship store in New York City.

Located in the SoHo neighbourhood, the store will officially open on November 23, and will be the brand’s first standalone boutique outside of Quebec.

Kanuk’s durable outerwear has mainly been limited to Canada, with its decision to expand internationally only occurring recently. Retailers such as Ssense and United Arrows have shown interest in the growing brand.

Its New York store is designed to reflect its Montreal spirit, created by architecture studio Atelier Barda. The 4,000 square foot space takes distinct inspiration from Montreal’s winter climate, with a white domed room showcasing the brand’s collections and the use of light employed in order to illuminate the pieces in a controlled manner.

“Inspired by Montreal’s retro-cult character, the team of designers drew from the idealistic vision of the 60s and 70s that transformed the urban face of Montreal at that time and still inhabits the city today,” said Cecile Combelle, co-founder at Atelier Barda. “The tension between utopia and nostalgia was something we wanted to explore in order to design a space that freely reinterprets Kanuk’s history as much as its current evolution.”

The new boutique will also present Kanuk’s newest Fall/Winter collection, displaying a range of new pieces from functional puffers to micro-floral prints. The store will also offer a transitional collection for more mild weather, the first of its kind at Kanuk.

The brand has also been investing in more sustainable materials - as of 2022, Kanuk will no longer use fur, and around 50 percent of its collection is currently made with recycled fabrics.

“Kanuk has locally handcrafted its coats for over 50 years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that we are one step closer towards bringing meticulous Canadian craftsmanship to a truly international market,” said Richard Laniel, president of Kanuk.