Karl Lagerfeld opens its first café in Amsterdam

The Karl Lagerfeld brand, owned by the G-III Apparel group, announced the opening of its first food and beverage establishment, the Karl Lagerfeld Café, this Friday. Located on the ground floor of its Amsterdam headquarters at 32 Raadhuisstraat, this new space is part of the company's diversification strategy.

The establishment offers a selection of speciality coffees and pastries, developed in partnership with the Amsterdam-based workshop Pantopia, founded by Youssef Zyat. In addition to the food and beverage offering, the space includes a selection of books; collectibles; accessories; and the house's iconic white shirt.

Interior design and the translation of visual identity

The interior design reflects the brand's aesthetic, characterised by a monochrome palette and the use of raw materials such as brushed metal, natural stone and concrete. This concept echoes the Future Legacy design first implemented in the Regent Street flagship store in London. This visual identity is also reflected in the packaging of the food and beverage products, the design of which reinterprets the historic façade of the Paris headquarters at 21 rue Saint-Guillaume.

“We wanted to create a place where people can connect with Karl's world in a new way, beyond fashion,” explained Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, in a statement sent to FashionUnited.

Alongside this opening, an adjoining pop-up space will present a selection of pieces from the ready-to-wear collections from the beginning of August until mid-September 2026. The brand's ambassador, Paris Hilton, also visited the premises during her trip to the Netherlands for the Amsterdam Pride march 2026.

The brand's American owner, G-III Apparel, reported net sales of 536 million dollars for the first quarter, which ended April 30, 2026, a decrease of 8 percent. Despite this decline, first-quarter net income increased to 66.50 million dollars.