Kate Spade New York opens first dedicated jewellery store in London

Padding Square Shopping Centre is now home to the first-ever standalone jewellery store of premium brand Kate Spade New York, which has taken to the newly opened London shopping destination with a freshly created store design.

While integrating the brand’s signature colour palette of “Kate Spade green”, which contrasts with black and cream hues, the location evolves prominent codes with a sense of modernisation, in what it says “evokes the spirit of possibility and optimism synonymous with the brand”.

The decision to open the jewellery-only location was based on the rising demand of the category across both seasonal and fine jewellery assortments, particularly in the North American, European and Japanese markets.

Kate Spade's new jewellery store in Paddington, London. Credits: Kate Spade.

As such, the brand said that it looked to further engage with jewellery’s current customer while also attracting a new audience by putting the category to the forefront as a key global pillar.

In a release, CEO and brand president, Liz Fraser, said the standalone store marks a “milestone” for the brand journey, before noting the long history of Kate Spade within the array of accessory and clothing categories it now offers since launching 30 years ago.

Fraser added: “It’s been especially exciting to see the way our jewellery business has grown over the past few years around the world. And the new store in Paddington is a testament to that growth, and to even greater potential ahead. We’re excited to test and learn in this beautiful new space.”