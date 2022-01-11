Kazakhstan protests cost 60 million dollars in retail looting and damages

Kazakhstan’s protests, which began at the beginning of this month over rising fuel prices in western areas of the country, have affected over 100 businesses in the country’s retail sector. Shopping malls including Mega Alma-Ata, Promenade, and Tsum have been hit by protestors who have caused over 57 million dollars in damage and theft. The news was reported by Business of Fashion.

Shopping centers and banks in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, were targeted by looters before authorities intervened. The Union of Retail Chains of Kazakhstan reported the 57 million dollars in damages, and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said protests have cost the country 2 billion dollars.

Primary looting targets included electronics, jewelry, and shoes. Some retailers with heightened security systems were able to avoid looting. Currently, most stores remain closed, with a few planning to reopen as protests are slowly calming down. A state of emergency has been declared across Kazakhstan until January 19 and authorities have launched a counter-terrorism operation.