Khadi gets corporate support

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is opting for corporate tie-ups. Raymond has tied up to launch a designer range of khadi trousers, jackets and ethnic wear. Raymond will source khadi from KVIC-approved weavers and produce designer clothes. It will begin selling khadi garments from 100 stores by February, including its overseas stores, beginning with woolen khadi, followed by silk, cotton and poly khadi. Raymond expects about 10 per cent of its apparel business to come from khadi in the next two years after launch.

Meanwhile the Udyog Bharti Trust has apparently got an order for 4,500 meters of khadi from Aditya Birla’s Madura Fashion & Lifestyle. Through such initiatives, KVIC aims to increase khadi sale, especially among urban consumers and help artisans, who currently do not have enough orders. This joint initiative is expected to result in incremental employment of 2,10,000 man hours for spinners and weavers, and be beneficial to more than a million khadi artisans.

Through such corporate tie-ups, KVIC expects khadi sales to rise from Rs 1,065 crores annually to Rs 5,000 crores in the next three years. However, for this program to work, it’s essential to ensure a steady supply of khadi. The fabric has a long gestation period since it is hand-woven.