Kids’ wear brand Gini & Jony renovates store design concept

Gini & Jony have renovated their store design concept by adopting an open façade store approach while adding thematic props, hanging lighting fixtures and internationally-designed mannequins placed in unusual places. The store are internationally designed in an open-façade format to ensure clear visibility to create excitement in kids to walk in. The design also includes internationally-designed mannequins with static ones on the window while mannequins have also been placed on the ceiling in flying position. The boys’ and girls’ walls have been separated from each other for the ease in shopping. Thematic props like guitar, skateboard etc have been added to trigger the playful moods of the kids. Hanging lights are used to light up the store while also creating a visual perspective of the lights.

With a network of 172 EBOs, 57 FSOs, 419 LFS and 700+ MBOs, the brand has plans to open 70+ EBOs, 10+ FSOs, 30+ LFSs in next two years. The brand will soon launch their accessories collection. The latest design concept has been commissioned in consultation with Pune-based design agency Studio Mars. The new concept, rolled out in a few stores, will soon be taken to all existing and upcoming stores.