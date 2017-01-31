Killer’s Water Saver Jeans is a breakthrough innovation in denim

Killer known as the original Indian denim brands that distinguished itself as ‘the great and original jeans’ brand has now launched a unique and pioneering collection – water saver jeans. This range has a distinct greenfold depicting the eco-friendly product made by consuming 80 per cent less water. A cult casual wear brand in India, Killer has scored once again by introducing the new word in fashion lexicon of the youth. Killer has christened its latest denim range as ‘Jeanos’. It’s a cool mix of Jeans & Chinos in different shades. With blues and blacks being the order of the day in the denim market for other brands, Killer has introduced some vibrant colours for the youth to ‘Flex Their Colourful Side’. The new word Jeanos is derived from the first three letters of ‘Jeans’ and the last three alphabets of ‘Chinos’. Jeanos comes in eight colours: After Dark, Chocolate, Dark Grey, Khaki, Navy, Olive, Slate Grey and Tobacco.

“The brand is all about attitude and it is this attitude, which differentiates it,” says Hemant Jain, Director, KKCL. Killer has been at the forefront of fashion, leading trends, developing innovations and driving youth culture. The Killer group operates in over five countries either directly, indirectly or through partners. The brand is instantly recognised as highly desirable and authentic.

Innovations at its core

Jain says Killer’s consumers have evolved with the time as has the brand. The brand will be an innovator in fashion products. “Killer will be the preferred brand as far as cutting-edge fashion is concerned,” he avers.

Killer brand is unapologetic, independent, rebellious, straight talking, irreverent, iconoclast and stands for pride and integrity. Killer is about being irreverent, out-of-the-box. “Our target consumers are what we define them as ‘spirited minds’. They are ageless, positive and dynamic. Our consumers are iconic, experimental in nature, open to ideologies and love defying norms,” says Jain. The brand has been closely associated with music, particularly Rock, and has evolved along with it. In the true sense of fashion, Killer has introduced a non–denim line of Killer Orange (Orange being the house colour) of much interest. The collection has been developed with a true vintage feel, with washed treatments in a fitted young profile.

Jain explains “Our flagship brand, Killer, has changed the face of Indian denims. Killer does not bind itself to age groups and demographic profiles. Killer has a powerful international feel and a unique style quotient much like today’s youth. Through this brand, we want to be a world-class business enterprise, creating value, excellence in every business and service to consumers, stakeholders and society.” Killer markets the entire range of lifestyle products in fashion category for young men and women under brand ‘Killer’. The casual wear range includes jeans, shirts, T-shirts, shorts, non-denim trousers, sweaters, sweatshirts, capris, etc. The company also markets Killer sunglasses, eyewear, innerwear, personal care, socks and accessories.

Retail expanse

Killer is present in 2,500 plus MBOs across India and 100 plus EBOs. The brand is available at Killer Exclusives, K-Lounge, large format stores such as Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Central, Globus, Lifestyle and other leading retail outlets. As far as online presence is concerned, it’s available on Flipkart, Jabong, Myntra and other e-commerce portals. Talking about global presence, Killer is present in 200 plus shops-in-shops in UAE, Africa and European countries.