Kim Kardashian West’s brand Skims launches in Harrods

Skims, the brainchild of Kim Kardashian West is now available in iconic London department store Harrods.

The entrepreneur and reality stars brand launched in September 2019 and has been growing ever since. Skims is designed for all-day comfort and provides a range of underwear, shapewear, and loungewear for every body.

Harrods also stocks the cotton collection and is the exclusive UK retailer for the kid’s cozy collection, which has six styles that offer warmth and coziness.

Skims is now available to purchase both in-store at Harrods and online.