KK Jain, Chairman Duke Fashions bags Punjab government award

Komal Kumar Jain, chairman Duke Fashions, has been honored with ‘The Midas Touch Award’ for Exceptional Entrepreneurship by the governer of Punjab V P Singh Badnore. The award aims to identify foremost businesspersons across the region to spur greater innovation, fair practices and growth in entrepreneurship.

Jain believes entrepreneurship is a metrics between risk and reward. And he will continue to take measured risks and reward will automatically if the intent is right. Duke’s vision is to satisfy the Indian consumer’s needs in fashion, lifestyle and value, in apparels, footwear and accessories, by anticipating trends and creating markets with ultimate purpose of delivering superior value to the customers.

He points out, along with improving productivity and quality of their goods they are also improving their entrepreneurial talent through innovations. “Vision and innovation are the principal pillars on which our forward-thinking corporate policy is founded,” he says.

Duke is a value for money brand and its mission is to offer international designs and styles at reasonable prices. The high level of commitment towards customer satisfaction has made the company a prominent name in fashion garment industry. Stringent quality control mechanisms interpose the complete operations and make sure the final products are true value for money and is the first choice of customers India.