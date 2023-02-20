Klarna and Paris Hilton open pop-up for Y2K fashion

Payment service provider Klarna has unveiled a new pop-up alongside its latest ambassador Paris Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

In line with the reality star’s personal style, ‘House of Y2k’ will centre around shopping and trends from the 2000s through to the current day.

The exhibition space will highlight three themes – technology, fashion and beauty – through which guests will move from past eras to the modern day, coming across shopping touchpoints and items from Hilton’s private archives.

Pieces include a denim outfit seen in Hilton’s ‘The Simple Life’ television series, a sparkly dress worn on her 21st birthday and a Louis Vuitton bowler bag she sported in the early 2000s.

Three exclusive ensembles will also be available to shop in real-time via a scannable QR code that takes guests to the Klarna app.

More of the company’s products will be also highlighted throughout the pop-up, with the likes of in-app features, flexible payment options and shoppable videos displayed.

The pop-up, set to open February 24, builds on Klarna and Hilton’s recently established relationship, which saw Hilton appear in the company’s most recent marketing campaign as part of a collaboration between her firm, 11:11 Media, and Klarna.

In a release, David Sandström, Klarna’s chief marketing officer, said: “Paris is the undisputed queen of Y2K, so when we decided we needed a partner to co-create a space dedicated to all things Y2K and shopping, Paris was our number one choice.

“Paris is a global trendsetter, and just as shopping has evolved since the 2000s, so too has Paris. Together, we invite guests to experience how far shopping has come over the last 20 years, thanks in part to Klarna, while enjoying several Y2K inspired activities.”