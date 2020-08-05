Klarna launches shoppable 'Wish Lists' feature

Payments provider Klarna has announced a new followable 'Wish Lists' feature.

The feature allows customers to create, share and follow shoppable Wish lists on the Swedish company’s app. They can also follow and share lists created by brands, influencers, and Klarna's shopping experts to find inspiration.

Customers can save and add products from any online store, set up price-drop alerts and share lists with others.

“Shopping is undergoing a dramatic change as consumers are increasingly shopping online and from home, but still looking for community and validation," David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna, said in a statement.

“Online social connections are becoming just as important as real-life relationships, so being able to facilitate these types of interactions can be powerful and can bring even more inspiration and value to the shopping experience.”

Leading brands like Adidas, Toms, and Asos already have the new Wish List feature in the US.